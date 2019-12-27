Russia Human Rights Chief Calls on Estonia Ombudswoman to Focus on Sputnik Estonia Problem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Valery Fadeyev, the head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, has called on Estonian Chancellor of Justice Ulle Madise to forestall violation of rights of Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency journalists, who have received letters with threats of criminal prosecution for their professional activities.

Rossiya Segodnya said on December 18 that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received letters from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that warned they would face criminal prosecution unless they severed their ties with the Moscow-based parent news agency by January 1. The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 European Union's sanctions as a pretext for the possible legal action, while Rossiya Segodnya insisted that it was not mentioned in any EU sanctions lists.

"We ask you, dear chancellor, to take the situation under personal control and draw the attention of the Republic of Estonia's competent bodies to inadmissibility of any pressure on media representatives, and to the need to strictly abide by European norms related to media freedom and journalists rights," Fadeyev said in his letter for Madise, seen by Sputnik.

He also pointed to the fact that Rossiya Segodnya was not subject to international sanctions, and Sputnik Estonia employees had not violated the Baltic country's laws.

Fadeyev added that Estonia, as a member of the Council of Europe, had undertaken commitments under the declaration on media and human rights, stating that authorities are obligated to provide information on matters of public interest, while media outlets are obligated to provide information on state affairs.

"In this respect, the unprecedented pressure on Sputnik Estonia journalists is causing extreme concerns," Fadeyev said.

Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has called on Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to prevent the arrest of Sputnik Estonia employees. Moscow has also warned that a harsh response will follow if pressure on the journalists continues.