Russia Human Rights Commissioner Says Ready to Work With Armenian, Azerbaijan Counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Friday she is ready to work with her Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts to resolve conflicts between the two countries.

"I call on all parties to the conflict to resolve disputes arising within the framework of existing legal mechanisms, and I also express my readiness to interact with my colleagues - the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan [Sabina] Aliyeva and the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia [Arman] Tatoyan - to immediately take measures to protect the rights and freedoms of their compatriots," Moskalkova said in a statement released by her press office.

Moskalkova expressed grave concerns at the sporadic rioting and skirmishes that have erupted in Moscow among the Armenian and Azerbaijani diasporas in the Russian capital.

Moskalkova noted that incitement to hatred and physical violence on the basis of ethnicity "is unacceptable in any civilized society, undermines the foundations of human and civil rights and freedoms enshrined in international universal and regional edicts and can lead to their massive violations and irreparable losses.

"

Over the past week, clashes between representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities have been reported from various countries, including the United States, Belgium, France and Russia. Police in Moscow have responded to a mass altercation that erupted after a group of Azerbaijanis attacked an elderly Armenian man in the city's southeast on Friday.

The rise in tensions comes on the backdrop of an ongoing escalation in the northern segment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border since July 12, a reasonable distance away from the long-disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armed hostilities have already resulted in the death of 12 servicemen, including a general, on Azerbaijan's end and of five servicemen on Armenia's end.