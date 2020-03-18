UrduPoint.com
Russia, Hungary Agree Ukraine Should Guarantee Minority Rights - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday after a meeting in Moscow with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, that both countries expected Ukraine to protect minority rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday after a meeting in Moscow with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, that both countries expected Ukraine to protect minority rights.

Ukraine, which has sizable Hungarian, Russian, Polish and Romanian communities, has been criticized for enacting a law in 2017 that will see it phase out education in minority languages at the secondary level and above by the end of 2020.

"Both our countries are interested in having Ukraine guarantee the rights of ethnic minorities, including education and linguistic rights.

They stem from Ukraine's international commitments and its constitution," Lavrov said.

Hungary has retaliated against the Ukrainian education law, which it says discriminates against ethnic Hungarians in Zakarpattia, by blocking Kiev's attempts to foster a closer relationship with the European Union and NATO. Budapest vetoed NATO's joint declaration on Ukraine last October because it did not mention abuse of minority rights.

