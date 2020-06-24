UrduPoint.com
Russia, Hungary Close to Signing New Gas Supply Agreement - Hungarian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russia and Hungary are close to signing a new deal on gas supplies after October 2021, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.

"We are close to signing a new agreement on gas supplies to Hungary after October 2021, when the current long-term agreement expires.

We should agree on the volumes and sign a new deal for the next period," Szijjarto said.

Currently, two contracts between Russian energy giant Gazprom and Hungary's Panrusgaz are valid until the end of 2021. Under these contracts, natural gas is exported in two directions - through Berehove point on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border and Baumgarten point on the Slovak-Austrian border.

