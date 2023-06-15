UrduPoint.com

Russia-Hungary Cooperate Only In Non-Sanctioned Spheres - Szijjarto

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia-Hungary Cooperate Only in Non-Sanctioned Spheres - Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia and Hungary cooperate mostly in the spheres not affected by sanctions, including pharmaceutical, medical, agriculture and food industries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Currently, our cooperation has narrowed to areas not subject to sanctions, so now we primarily support Hungarian companies in the pharmaceutical, medical, agriculture and food industries so that they achieve success in the Russian market," Szijjarto said on social media.

Szijjarto added that he held a meeting with Russian deputy prime minister and the minister of industry and trade Denis Manturov on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The most important thing, of course, is our energy cooperation, without which it is impossible to guarantee the security of Hungary's energy supply, so the key issue now is the acceleration of investments in (construction of) Paks nuclear power plant. The sooner the NPP is built, the faster we will be able to ensure our independence from very high price increases in international energy markets," Szijjarto added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Social Media Nuclear Agriculture St. Petersburg Independence Price Hungary June Market Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

39 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

52 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

54 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.