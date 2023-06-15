Russia-Hungary Cooperate Only in Non-Sanctioned Spheres - Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia and Hungary cooperate mostly in the spheres not affected by sanctions, including pharmaceutical, medical, agriculture and food industries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Currently, our cooperation has narrowed to areas not subject to sanctions, so now we primarily support Hungarian companies in the pharmaceutical, medical, agriculture and food industries so that they achieve success in the Russian market," Szijjarto said on social media.

Szijjarto added that he held a meeting with Russian deputy prime minister and the minister of industry and trade Denis Manturov on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The most important thing, of course, is our energy cooperation, without which it is impossible to guarantee the security of Hungary's energy supply, so the key issue now is the acceleration of investments in (construction of) Paks nuclear power plant. The sooner the NPP is built, the faster we will be able to ensure our independence from very high price increases in international energy markets," Szijjarto added.

