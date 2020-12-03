Russia, Hungary Discussed Gas Cooperation - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto discussed gas cooperation by phone, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides discussed interaction between Russia and Hungary in the fuel and energy sector...

One of the main issues of the conversation was cooperation in the gas sphere, including in the context of further development of gas transportation systems in countries of Southeastern Europe," the ministry said.

It said the sides had stated their interest in continuing gas supplies from Russia to Hungary on a long-term basis.

The ministers also touched upon nuclear cooperation, in particular, the project to expand the Paks Nuclear Power Plant.