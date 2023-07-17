Open Menu

Russia, Hungary Sign Protocol On Amending Deal On Paks-2 NPP Loan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Moscow and Hungary have signed a protocol on amending an agreement on Russian loan for the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, the Russian government's decree, published on the official legal information portal on Monday, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Moscow and Hungary have signed a protocol on amending an agreement on Russian loan for the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, the Russian government's decree, published on the official legal information portal on Monday, said.

Russia signed the protocol on July 11 in Moscow, and Hungary signed it on July 12 in Budapest.

According to the protocol, a deferment on the interest accumulated from March 1 until the entry into force of the document for the construction loan will be provided. Loan payments must be made in euros from Hungary's account in a Russian bank.

The Russian government will now submit to a draft law on changing the agreement on to the lower house of the parliament.

