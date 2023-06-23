MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Friday that its head Alexey Likhachev and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi had discussed during a meeting in Kaliningrad on Friday the issues of ensuring nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and Grossi's proposals in this regard.

"The discussion was focused on the issues related to ensuring nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, raised by Rafael Grossi at a briefing at the UN Security Council on May 30. The IAEA director general shared his view on the agency's further actions in view of the theses he formulated on this matter," Rosatom said in a statement.

During the meeting, Likhachev told the IAEA chief about the measures being taken for the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including its water supply after the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The Rosatom head also stressed during the talks that Russia expected the IAEA Secretariat to take concrete steps to prevent Ukrainian military strikes on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.