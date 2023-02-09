Russia, IAEA Discuss Safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom

Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held talks in Moscow on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) safety zone, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held talks in Moscow on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) safety zone, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday.

"The discussion focused on issues related to ensuring nuclear and physical safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

(Rosatom Director General) Alexey Likhachev informed IAEA Director General (Rafael Grossi) about the steps being taken by the Russian side in this sphere, as well as about measures aimed at ensuring comfortable living conditions for the employees of the NPP and their families," the statement said.

The Russian side expressed readiness to continue work on the implementation of Grossi's initiative on the safety zone around the ZNPP.

The parties agreed to maintain further contacts, according to the statement.