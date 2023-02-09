UrduPoint.com

Russia, IAEA Discuss Safety Of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Russia, IAEA Discuss Safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Rosatom

Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held talks in Moscow on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) safety zone, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held talks in Moscow on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) safety zone, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday.

"The discussion focused on issues related to ensuring nuclear and physical safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

(Rosatom Director General) Alexey Likhachev informed IAEA Director General (Rafael Grossi) about the steps being taken by the Russian side in this sphere, as well as about measures aimed at ensuring comfortable living conditions for the employees of the NPP and their families," the statement said.

The Russian side expressed readiness to continue work on the implementation of Grossi's initiative on the safety zone around the ZNPP.

The parties agreed to maintain further contacts, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

37 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023’

31 minutes ago
 Stocks rally as traders track earnings, takeover t ..

Stocks rally as traders track earnings, takeover talk

2 seconds ago
 UK Delivery Giant Deliveroo Announces 9% Workforce ..

UK Delivery Giant Deliveroo Announces 9% Workforce Cut Due to Record Inflation

4 seconds ago
 Federal educational institutions raising funds for ..

Federal educational institutions raising funds for Turkiye, Syria

2 minutes ago
 Akhtar Hayat Gandapur posted as IGP KP

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur posted as IGP KP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.