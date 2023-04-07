Russia, IAEA Outline Measures to Improve Interaction at ZNPP - Diplomat

Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined measures to improve cooperation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined measures to improve cooperation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"The consultations held in Kaliningrad on April 5 between the IAEA Director General (Rafael Grossi) and the Russian interdepartmental delegation headed by Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev were very constructive and business-like. Measures for possible improvement of interaction at ZNPP are planned for further study, where three experts of the Agency are permanently located," Ulyanov said.