Russia, IAEA Preparing to Send Mission to N.Korea Once Get Signal From Pyongyang - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in cooperation with Russia is working on sending a mission to North Korea as soon as a relevant signal from Pyongyang is received, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday.

"The IAEA is preparing [to send a mission to North Korea], it is taking organizational, logistical and other measures, training personnel, including with our assistance. In general, everything is being done to ensure that as soon as a political signal [from North Korea] is received, the agency could immediately engage in work. This phenomenon is positive, and everyone supports it," Ulyanov said at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the IAEA.