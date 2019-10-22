- Home
Russia Icebreaker With 33 People On Board Sends Out Mayday Call Near Norway- Rescue Center
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) A Russian icebreaker with 33 people on board has sent out a mayday call off Norway's western coast, the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) for South Norway said on Tuesday.
The JRCC specified that it had received the distress call during a storm.
According to the center, the vessel suffered a vessel shutdown, but then started maneuvering.
Tugboats and a helicopter are heading to the site, the JRRC added.