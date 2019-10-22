Russia Icebreaker With 33 People on Board Sends Out Mayday Call Near Norway- Rescue Center

A Russian icebreaker with 33 people on board has sent out a mayday call off Norway's western coast, the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) for South Norway said on Tuesday

The JRCC specified that it had received the distress call during a storm.

According to the center, the vessel suffered a vessel shutdown, but then started maneuvering.

Tugboats and a helicopter are heading to the site, the JRRC added.