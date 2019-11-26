Russia, Iceland to Hold Trade Talks in 2nd Quarter of 2020 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia and Iceland are planning to hold yet another round of trade talks in the second quarter of the next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Last year's results show that despite the continuing restrictions due to sanctions we were able to overcome a negative trend in trade. Trade grew by more than 20 percent, and even though the numbers are still not large in absolute terms, some $50 million, there is still an obvious trend," Lavrov said after a meeting with his Icelandic counterpart, Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

The Russian foreign minister added that the two diplomats had agreed to work on strengthening this tendency.

"In this regard, a special role is given to the regular Russian-Icelandic consultations on the economy and trade, with the next round scheduled for the second quarter of 2020," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister added that both sides expressed interest in further development of cooperation.