Russia, ICRC Agree To Continue Cooperation On Humanitarian Issues In Ukraine - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Russia, ICRC Agree to Continue Cooperation on Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue cooperation on humanitarian issues in Ukraine and will discuss further steps, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue cooperation on humanitarian issues in Ukraine and will discuss further steps, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have agreed to continue working on these issues via both our (foreign) ministry and the ministry of defense," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with ICRC President Peter Maurer.

He also expressed the hope that after the talks, Maurer and his team "will prepare additional ideas, and we will be ready to consider them."

"In turn, we will regularly send our assessment of the situation, our vision of the tasks that need to be immediately addressed from the perspective of humanitarian law," Lavrov added.

Maurer, in turn, welcomed the positive cooperation between Russia and the ICRC in different parts of the world and over the last eight years in Donbas. He also noted the critical importance of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia during the military operation there.

"We have a particular challenging front line at the present moment in Ukraine in a sense that population is exposed to military operations, they are exposed to being trapped in between front lines, therefore negotiating access and evacuation modalities are of critical importance," the ICRC president said.

The committee appreciates "the readiness that the foreign minister has expressed during the conversation to continue working towards modalities, which allow us to better assist and protect civilian population, to have better access and more safe evacuations for civilian population," Maurer said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

>