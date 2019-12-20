UrduPoint.com
Russia Identifies Gunman In Moscow Shootoout

Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

Russia identifies gunman in Moscow shootoout



Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian authorities on Friday named the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the FSB security agency in central Moscow, killing two and wounding five, but gave no information as to his possible motive.

The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, confirmed media reports that the attacker shot by security forces after the exchange of fire on Thursday was Yevgeny Manyurov from the Moscow region.

Media reports had said that the 39-year-old former security guard lived in the town of Podolsk, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the capital.

Numerous channels on the Telegram messenger service published a photo of the dead gunman, a bearded man in glasses with his face bloodied, dressed in black with a wolf's head design on his sweatshirt.

The tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda and Ren tv channel reported that the alleged shooter had an arsenal of seven guns that he owned legally, citing an investigator.

The FSB, a successor to the KGB, has given little information on the lone gunman who was shot dead after the attack on Bolshaya Lubyanka street outside the FSB's headquarters and close to a busy shopping area in the heart of the Russian capital.

The Investigative Committee said two officers from the security service were killed and five people, including one civilian, were being treated for injuries.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Twitter that victims were receiving "all necessary medical treatment" and thanked the FSB for their quick reaction.

Russia has not said the shooting was terror-related and has opened a probe only into attacks on law enforcement officials.

