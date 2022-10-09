UrduPoint.com

Russia Identifies Suspects Involved In Plotting Crimean Bridge Blast - Chief Investigator

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Russia Identifies Suspects Involved in Plotting Crimean Bridge Blast - Chief Investigator

SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Investigators and officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have identified suspects involved in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said on Sunday.

"We have already determined the route of the truck that was blown up. This is Bulgaria, this is Georgia, this is Armenia, North Ossetia, Krasnodar... The carriers have been identified. With the help of FSB officers, we were able to identify suspects among those who may have been plotting the terrorist attack," Bastrykin said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

