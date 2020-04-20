Russia Identifies US Plane Heading for Russian Military Objects in Syria- Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

A Russian fighter jet scrambled off Hmeimim air base in Syria to identify an airborne target headed for the Russian military objects in Syria, which turned out to be a US aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"On April 19, 2020, at about 3 p.m. [Moscow time, 12:00 GMT], Russia's means of airspace control discovered an airborne target over the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea headed for the Russian military facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

A pilot of the Russian fighter jet identified the number and country of the aircraft in question, which turned out to be part of the US Navy, and began following it, the ministry said.

After the US aircraft changed course away from the Russian military facilities, the Russian jet returned to the base.

The ministry said all the flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces had always been carried out in compliance with the international rules.