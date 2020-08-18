UrduPoint.com
Russia Impartial Regarding Potential US Pardon For Snowden: - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Impartial Regarding Potential US Pardon for Snowden: - Deputy Foreign Minister

The Russian Foreign Ministry does not have any particular stance on a potential US pardon for whistleblower Edward Snowden, who used to work for a US intelligence service, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry does not have any particular stance on a potential US pardon for whistleblower Edward Snowden, who used to work for a US intelligence service, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump has mentioned a possibility of pardon for Snowden.

The former agent of the National Security Agency found shelter in Russia after fleeing the US where he was facing charges over disclosing details of a massive surveillance program.

"You know the story of Snowden, his status in Russia is determined based on our laws, on his request. So we monitor anything in the media on this matter but we have no stance, we are just taking note of it," Ryabkov told Russian reporters in Vienna.

