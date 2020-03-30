Russia Implementing Most Effective Measures Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russia takes those measures against the COVID-19 outbreak that are believed to be the most suitable and effective, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russia takes those measures against the COVID-19 outbreak that are believed to be the most suitable and effective, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are adopting measures that are considered to be the most preferable, [and] the most effective ... We are currently adopting measures that are considered expedient," Peskov told reporters when asked why the Kremlin had so far refrained from declaring an emergency.

The spokesman noted that President Vladimir Putin had his own point of view on the situation and made decisions based on it on a daily basis.

With regard to the special permits for moving around Moscow that are planned to be issued to residents later this week, Peskov said it was better to refer this issue to the office of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, which announced the permits on Sunday.

He also praised the Foreign and Transport Ministries for their work on bringing Russian citizens back home from abroad amid the many travel restrictions currently in place around the world.

"This is a very important and demanding line of work, and all of our corresponding ministries are, in fact, working responsibly and very efficiently. The Ministry of Transport and, I guess, the Foreign Ministry, first and foremost, are working tirelessly," Peskov said.

There are currently 1,836 cases of COVID-19 in Russia, and nine people who tested positive for the disease have died, according to the Health Ministry.

Putin has declared the week beginning on Monday, March 30, a paid national holiday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moreover, earlier on Monday, strict quarantine rules have been imposed in Moscow and Moscow Region, with residents prohibited from leaving their places of residence except for work, medical emergencies, shopping for food and essentials, and walking their pets.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that similar restrictions should be introduced across the country. Russia has also closed its border, allowing entry only to certain categories of people.