Russia Implementing Retaliatory Measures Over US Plans To Deploy Ground Missiles - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:02 PM

Russia is already implementing retaliatory measures over Washington's plans to deploy medium-range and short-range ground missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

"We have done everything possible to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

However, our initiatives on removing both sides' concerns through ensuring mutual transparency have been rejected. Now we are preparing for the potential deployment of US medium-range and short-range missiles. We are implementing the decisions on symmetric measures," Ryabkov said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.

He stressed that Russia, as a responsible country, was not interested in a missile crisis, and was ready for dialogue with the United States.

