Russia Implementing Retaliatory Measures Over US Plans to Deploy Ground Missiles - Moscow

(@imziishan)

Russia is already implementing retaliatory measures over Washington's plans to deploy medium-range and short-range ground missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia is already implementing retaliatory measures over Washington's plans to deploy medium-range and short-range ground missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We have done everything possible to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

However, our initiatives on removing both sides' concerns through ensuring mutual transparency have been rejected. Now we are preparing for the potential deployment of US medium-range and short-range missiles. We are implementing the decisions on symmetric measures," Ryabkov said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.

He stressed that Russia, as a responsible country, was not interested in a missile crisis, and was ready for dialogue with the United States.