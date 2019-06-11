Russia Implements All Deals on S-400 Deliveries to Turkey as Scheduled - Kremlin Aide

All the agreements on Russian S-400 air defense systems deliveries to Turkey are being implemented as scheduled, without any problems, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) All the agreements on Russian S-400 air defense systems deliveries to Turkey are being implemented as scheduled , without any problems, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"All the deals, all the agreements that Russia and Turkey have reached in this context are being implemented as scheduled. There are no problems in this context," Ushakov told reporters when asked about the possibility of Russia delivering S-400 to Turkey in July.

"[Everything goes] as scheduled," he specified, when asked when exactly Russia could deliver the systems.

In December 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of the state-of-the-art S-400 systems. The Turkish decision to purchase the Russian missile defense systems angered the former's closest NATO ally, the United States.

Washington has repeatedly relayed its concerns to Turkey that the systems might be incompatible with NATO standards, but Turkey has rebuffed all concerns.

Earlier in June, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan formally informed Turkey that it would not be allowed to receive the US F-35 fighter jets it had already purchased if it went ahead with the S-400 deal.

Meanwhile, Ismail Demir, the Turkish undersecretary for defense industries, said on Monday that the United States had not responded to Turkey's proposal to establish a joint working group to settle disagreements surrounding the S-400 deal between Ankara and Moscow.