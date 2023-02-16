Russia Important Arctic Nation, But Cooperation 'Impossible' in Near Future - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia is an important Arctic nation, but cooperation on issues concerning the region has been made impossible by their special military operation in Ukraine, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said on Wednesday.

"Russia has the most territory and population north of the Arctic Circle. It is an important Arctic nation, but Moscow's decision to invade its neighbor ... makes cooperation virtually impossible for the foreseeable future," Chollet said during remarks to the Wilson Center.

China's ambitions in the Arctic and cooperation with Russia in the region compound problems for the US, Chollet added.