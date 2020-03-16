UrduPoint.com
Russia Imposes Entry Restrictions On Belarusians Solely In Line With WHO Advice - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russia is imposing temporary restrictions on foreigners entry, including from Belarus, in compliance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), and this is objectively needed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Russian cabinet said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russia is imposing temporary restrictions on foreigners entry, including from Belarus, in compliance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), and this is objectively needed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Russian cabinet said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet announced Russia would close the border with Belarus for personal travel, after which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he would like to discuss this with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It has been stressed, in the phone conversation between the heads of the Russian and the Belarusian governments, that the decisions of the government of the Russian Federation are taken in strict compliance with the recommendations of the WHO, are objective and have scientific grounds," the Russian cabinet said in a statement, adding that Belarus had been warned beforehand.

The cabinet added that the decision had been triggered by Belarus' lack of compliance with the WHO's recommendation to close borders with third countries.

"The Russian side expects that the Belarusian partners will have a constructive approach, for the sake of protecting the health and the epidemiological welfare of the Russian and Belarusian citizens," the cabinet said.

