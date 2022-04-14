UrduPoint.com

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russia is imposing personal sanctions against 87 members of the Senate of Canada, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia is imposing personal sanctions against 87 members of the Senate of Canada, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the decision of the Canadian authorities .. on the inclusion of the entire composition of the Russian Federation Council .

.. in the 'black list' of persons subject to sanctions restrictions, including a ban on entry into the country, countermeasures are introduced on the basis of reciprocity against the current senators of the Canadian parliament," the ministry said in a statement.

