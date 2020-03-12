UrduPoint.com
Russia Imposes Temporary Entry Ban For Italian Nationals Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:04 PM

Russia Imposes Temporary Entry Ban for Italian Nationals Over Coronavirus

The Russian authorities are imposing a temporary entry ban for Italian citizens due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the ban comes into force on March 13, according to a decree posted on the government's website on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian authorities are imposing a temporary entry ban for Italian citizens due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the ban comes into force on March 13, according to a decree posted on the government's website on Thursday.

"To temporarily suspend from 00:00 Moscow time on March 13 [22:00 GMT March 12] the passage through the state border of the Russian Federation of citizens of the Italian Republic entering the territory of the Russian Federation for the purpose of training and employment, as well as for private, tourist and transit purposes," the document says.

In addition, Russia will ban the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving from Italy for or the purpose of training and employment, as well as for private, tourist and transit purposes, with the exception of citizens of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as crews of aircraft, members of official delegations and persons holding a residence permit in Russia.

