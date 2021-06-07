Russia imposes tit-for-tat Navalny sanctions on Canadians

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, June 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Monday announced tit-for-tat sanctions against nine senior Canadian officials, including the justice minister, following similar measures from Ottawa over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the nine Canadian officials had been banned from entering Russia "for an undetermined period".

