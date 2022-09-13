Russia in Close Contact With Armenia, Azerbaijan - Kremlin Aide

Moscow is in close contact with Baku and Yerevan both on diplomatic and military lines amid recent escalation the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

"We are now in constant close contact with Baku and Yerevan both on the diplomatic and military lines," Ushakov told reporters.

The official added that the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Samarkand will be "important."