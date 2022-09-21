Russia in Confrontation Not With Ukraine But Collective West - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia's adversary in the special military operation is not Ukraine but the collective West, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"I cannot help but emphasize that today we are battling not so much against Ukraine and the Ukrainian army but against the collective West," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister specified that many European countries have supplied weapons to Ukraine, which has already run out of its own that was left from Soviet times.

"We are constantly knocking it out, and the time has come when we are really battling against the collective West, plus NATO," Shoigu said, adding that more than 70 NATO military personnel and over 200 satellites are "working against Russia."