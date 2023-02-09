Russia in Constant Contact With Turkey, Syria on Earthquake Aid - Senior Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia is in constant contact with Syria and Turkey in connection with recent earthquakes, including by linking them with Russian organizations willing to provide assistance to both countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

"We are in constant contact with the Syrian and Turkish authorities. In recent days, the (Russian) foreign ministry has been very seriously organizing this assistance. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is, of course, at the forefront," Grushko told reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The diplomat added that the foreign ministry received inquiries from numerous Russian organizations willing to provide assistance to Turkey and Syria.

"We bring all this to the attention of our partners, and if there are needs and opportunities to accept our assistance, then it will be provided," Grushko said.

Since Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria have been rattled by a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 17,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia is among the nations that are providing assistance to both countries.