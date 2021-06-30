Russia is in consultations with UN Security Council member states on the Bab al-Hawa humanitarian border crossing from Turkey into northwest Syria ahead of its mandate expiration on July 10, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia is in consultations with UN Security Council member states on the Bab al-Hawa humanitarian border crossing from Turkey into northwest Syria ahead of its mandate expiration on July 10, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I will not give you any definitive answer at this time, I will only say that we continue consulting on that issue," Nebenzia said when asked whether Russia will oppose the vote to keep the last crossing open at the upcoming UN Security Council meeting.

Authorized by the Security Council in 2014, the cross-border mechanism initially used four crossings to bring aid into Syria but was reduced to one point from Turkey a year ago after Russia and China used their veto power.

Russia had previously expressed its opposition to keeping the remaining crossing open stating it is being abused by terrorist groups and the security situation in the Arab Republic now allows to deliver aid from within Syria.