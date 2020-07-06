UrduPoint.com
Russia In Contact With All States That Can Make Impact On Libya - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:25 PM

Russia in Contact With All States That Can Make Impact on Libya - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is in contact with all countries that can make an impact on the Libya settlement, including the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia is in contact with all countries that can make an impact on the Libya settlement, including the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Monday.

"We are in contact with all sides, and, above all, we are in contact under the auspices of the UN.

In UN, this issue is being discussed, it is on the agenda, so, naturally we are in contact with everyone who can play some role in this multilateral context," Vershining said, when asked if Moscow was in contact with the US on Libya.

The situation on the ground is difficult, the diplomat said.

"What we do is we are focusing on maintaining a relationship with all parties in Libya, you know them, incentivize them to reach mutually acceptable decisions," Vershinin said.

