Russia in Contact With CSTO on Afghanistan, Interaction to Be Enhanced - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday that Russia was in full contact with Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states regarding the situation in Afghanistan, and that the interaction needed to be stepped up.

"We, of course, are in full contact with CSTO members on Afghanistan," Shoigu said, adding that "Our interaction within the CSTO must be strengthened."

The official noted that developments in Afghanistan might pose a threat to CSTO countries with regard to drug trafficking and infiltration of militants.

"And we certainly do not want all these to come to our countries, the CSTO countries," Shoigu added.