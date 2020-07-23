UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia In Contact With Foreign Nations On Opening Borders, No Decision Made Yet - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:09 PM

Russia in Contact With Foreign Nations on Opening Borders, No Decision Made Yet - Kremlin

Russia is negotiating with foreign countries the opening of borders, and will be guided by the principle of reciprocity, but no exact decisions have been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia is negotiating with foreign countries the opening of borders, and will be guided by the principle of reciprocity, but no exact decisions have been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Russia suspended on March 27 regular and charter flights to foreign countries, with only few exceptions such as humanitarian flights and flights for taking Russians back home from abroad,

"We have not yet heard any statement by the Russian government on the matter. The government and the response center are in contact with other countries. Of course, borders will be opened in compliance with the principle of reciprocity. As we know, dialogue is ongoing, but no decisions have been made so far," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

5 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

5 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

51 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contac ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.