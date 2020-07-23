Russia in Contact With Foreign Nations on Opening Borders, No Decision Made Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is negotiating with foreign countries the opening of borders, and will be guided by the principle of reciprocity, but no exact decisions have been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia is negotiating with foreign countries the opening of borders, and will be guided by the principle of reciprocity, but no exact decisions have been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Russia suspended on March 27 regular and charter flights to foreign countries, with only few exceptions such as humanitarian flights and flights for taking Russians back home from abroad,

"We have not yet heard any statement by the Russian government on the matter. The government and the response center are in contact with other countries. Of course, borders will be opened in compliance with the principle of reciprocity. As we know, dialogue is ongoing, but no decisions have been made so far," Peskov told reporters.