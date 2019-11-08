UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia In Contact With Mideast On Creating WMD-Free Zone In Region - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Russia in Contact With Mideast on Creating WMD-Free Zone in Region - Ryabkov

Russia maintains constant contact with the Middle Eastern nations on creating a weapon of mass destruction (WMD)-free zone in the region and regrets Washington's attempts to hinder the effort for holding the conference on the matter, scheduled for November, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia maintains constant contact with the middle Eastern nations on creating a weapon of mass destruction (WMD)-free zone in the region and regrets Washington's attempts to hinder the effort for holding the conference on the matter, scheduled for November, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are in constant contact with Arab states, but not only them.

We discuss this issue with all the states of the Middle Eastern region and, of course, with our co-sponsors, and with the United States and the United Kingdom, which, unfortunately, have abandoned their role as co-sponsors," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

"As far as we know, Washington, in particular, is working behind the scenes against holding this conference in a representative, wide format. It is a cause for regret," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United Kingdom United States November All Arab Weapon

Recent Stories

Australia clinches T20 series by defeating Pakista ..

15 minutes ago

Morata's rich vein of form rewarded with Spain ret ..

28 seconds ago

US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement Causes ..

30 seconds ago

Beijing to restrict use of electronic devices in s ..

31 seconds ago

Japan's Airport Operation Halted Twice Due to Poss ..

36 seconds ago

Experts urge action to tackle climate change and c ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.