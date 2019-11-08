Russia in Contact With Mideast on Creating WMD-Free Zone in Region - Ryabkov

Russia maintains constant contact with the Middle Eastern nations on creating a weapon of mass destruction (WMD)-free zone in the region and regrets Washington's attempts to hinder the effort for holding the conference on the matter, scheduled for November, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia maintains constant contact with the middle Eastern nations on creating a weapon of mass destruction (WMD)-free zone in the region and regrets Washington's attempts to hinder the effort for holding the conference on the matter, scheduled for November, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are in constant contact with Arab states, but not only them.

We discuss this issue with all the states of the Middle Eastern region and, of course, with our co-sponsors, and with the United States and the United Kingdom, which, unfortunately, have abandoned their role as co-sponsors," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

"As far as we know, Washington, in particular, is working behind the scenes against holding this conference in a representative, wide format. It is a cause for regret," Ryabkov added.