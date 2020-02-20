Russia in Contact With OPEC+, Too Early to Announce Anything - Energy Minister

Russia is in contact with other members of the OPEC+ deal on oil output cut, but it is too early to announce anything, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday

"We are in contact with our colleagues from other countries. I talked to the Saudi Arabian minister yesterday, we discussed the current situation in the market, forecasts made by various experts, analytics agencies. We are still in talks," Novak told reporters, when asked if Russia was ready to support other OPEC+ members.

The minister declined to talk about any proposals Russia could make.

"We are not announcing anything, we still have two weeks to go [until the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and OPEC+ meetings]," Novak said, adding that both meetings were likely to take place as scheduled, on March 4 and March 6, respectively.

"As I see it, it should take place on these dates. But, again, it is just my opinion. There are two weeks left, there is nothing extraordinary going on that would warrant rescheduling," Novak said.