Russia in Contact With Partners After Israeli Strikes on Syria - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Israeli Air Force's strikes on Syria contradict the principles of international law and trigger escalation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday, adding that Russia maintained contact with all its partners to establish the details.

"Naturally, we are in contact with all our partners, we are establishing the circumstances.

Conducting strikes on the territory of a sovereign state contradicts absolutely the principles of the international law and results in escalation of tensions, which no one needs," Bogdanov told reporters.

A Sputnik correspondent said in the early hours of Wednesday that powerful explosions were heard in Damascus, with the Syrian state television reporting that the country's air defense systems were countering attacks. The Israeli military said that the attacks were a response to four missiles fired at Israel from Syria on Tuesday.