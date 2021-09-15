Russia in Contact With Taliban to Eliminate Risks for Central Asian Neighbors - Lavrov

Russia expects the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) to stick to its commitments and maintains contact with the Taliban to ensure that no threats come from Afghanistan to the neighboring countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russia expects the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) to stick to its commitments and maintains contact with the Taliban to ensure that no threats come from Afghanistan to the neighboring countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, too little time has passed yet to draw final conclusions. But at this stage, I repeat, we are in contact with them on current issues, primarily on issues that relate to removing any risks for our Central Asian neighbors," Lavrov told reporters.

The foreign minister said that Russia welcomed the Taliban's commitment to fight terrorism and to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan and is now watching to see how this will be implemented.

"The Taliban have proclaimed their own goals, including a commitment to continue fighting terrorism, fighting drug trafficking, assuring everyone else that they will do everything to ensure that no threats to neighboring countries come from Afghanistan, that they have no intention of destabilizing neighboring countries, and that they will form an inclusive government that reflects the full spectrum of Afghan society, political, ethnic, confessional balance," Lavrov said.

Many Western countries have established a form of communication with the Taliban in order to better coordinate evacuation efforts and to facilitate the allocation of humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the August takeover.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on August 31, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.

At the start of last week, the Taliban said that Panjshir, the last resisting Afghan province, had come under their control. Shortly after, the Taliban announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.