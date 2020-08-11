Russia in Contact With US Despite Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Lavrov

Russia is pragmatic, it remains in contact with the United States despite its threat of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for Russian gas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

"We remain in contact with the United States because pragmatism calls for maintaining contacts," Lavrov said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.