Russia In Contact With US Despite Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Lavrov
Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia is pragmatic, it remains in contact with the United States despite its threat of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for Russian gas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.
"We remain in contact with the United States because pragmatism calls for maintaining contacts," Lavrov said at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.