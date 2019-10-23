Russia in Contact With US on Implementation of Russia-Turkey Memo on Syria - Vershinin

Moscow is in contact with the United States on the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Moscow is in contact with the United States on the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria , Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The memorandum was signed yesterday.

We are certainly in contact with the American side regarding Syria, such contacts take place," Vershinin said when asked if Russia was in contact with the United States on memorandum implementation.

He noted Russia had both military and political contacts with the United States on Syria.

"We believe this is useful in terms of achieving a long-term settlement in Syria," Vershinin said.