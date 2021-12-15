Russia in Contact With US on Security Guarantees Issue - Foreign Ministry

Russia has officially handed over proposals on security guarantees to the United States and is in touch with Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia has officially handed over proposals on security guarantees to the United States and is in touch with Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Today, during the meeting ... Russian security initiatives were transferred to the American side," Zakharova said during a briefing, adding that Moscow is "in touch" with Washington.