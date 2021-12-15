UrduPoint.com

Russia In Contact With US On Security Guarantees Issue - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:12 PM

Russia in Contact With US on Security Guarantees Issue - Foreign Ministry

Russia has officially handed over proposals on security guarantees to the United States and is in touch with Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia has officially handed over proposals on security guarantees to the United States and is in touch with Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Today, during the meeting ... Russian security initiatives were transferred to the American side," Zakharova said during a briefing, adding that Moscow is "in touch" with Washington.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Youth shot injured in polio campaign

Youth shot injured in polio campaign

49 seconds ago
 Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' acros ..

Prime Minister stresses 'green urbanization' across country

51 seconds ago
 35 violators fined for polluting environment

35 violators fined for polluting environment

53 seconds ago
 Blinken Announces Deal to Speed Up Malaysia's Tran ..

Blinken Announces Deal to Speed Up Malaysia's Transition to Clean Energy During ..

54 seconds ago
 Hindu yatrees leaves for India

Hindu yatrees leaves for India

1 minute ago
 PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national ..

PTI govt successfully achieving goals of national uplift: Amjad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.