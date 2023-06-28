Open Menu

Russia In Contact With US On Work Of Embassies To Deal With Mess Created By Obama - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Russia continues to stay in contact with the United States on the issue of work of diplomatic missions but there is mess in this field created by former US President Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

"There are contacts on the functioning of embassies, ours there and the American one here.

We are dealing with the mess that Obama began to create but we have not much success here. Three weeks before (Former US President Donald) Trump's inauguration, (Obama) slammed the door, kicking out dozens of our diplomats, seizing five properties. Well, and so on. That's when it (the mess) started," Lavrov said in an interview at the the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") tv show, which was published on the Foreign Ministry's website on Wednesday.

