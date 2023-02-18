Russia In Draft UNSC Resolution Seeks Int'l Investigation Of Nord Stream Blasts - Source
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 02:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The Russian Mission to the United Nations has prepared a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres establish an international independent commission to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, a UN source told Sputnik.
The resolution says it has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the September blasts were an act of sabotage, rather than a technogenic disaster.
The document requests that the secretary-general report to the council within 14 days the recommendations for the proposed specific modalities regarding the establishment of the commission.