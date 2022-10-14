Russia in Favor of Communication With Current Leadership of Afghanistan - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Russia is in favor of having the necessary level of communication with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"On our southern borders, a hotbed of tension is really unfolding .

.. while Western intelligence ...support the groups opposing the Taliban ... We are aware of the risks and threats associated with this and therefore maintain the necessary level of contacts with the leadership of the Taliban," Putin said in Astana at the Russia-Central Asia summit.