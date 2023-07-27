Russia in Favor of Establishing Cooperation Between Eurasian Union, African Union - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is in favor of establishing cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the African Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia is interested in strengthening mutli-aspect ties with all regional integration organizations and structures on the (African) continent.

For instance, we are in favor of establishing cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union as the leading integration project where Russia participates and the African Continental Free Trade Area that is being established withing the African Union," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

Russia is ready to expand its network of trade missions in Africa, the Russian leader also said.