Russia in Favor of Strategic Stability Negotiations, Including With US - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia has always been and remains a supporter of negotiations, including with the United States, on strategic stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

According to the new UK defense strategy, the post-Brexit UK will increase the limit from 180 to 260 warheads, in light of the "evolving security environment." The kingdom also pledged to deter and defend against the "full spectrum of threats" emerging from Russia.

"Russia has been and remains a supporter of international negotiations, primarily with the United States on strategic stability, and in this regard, of course, positioning Russia as a kind of threat is unacceptable for us, because this is not true, Russia is not a threat, but the increase in the number of warheads this is what threatens world peace," Peskov said during a briefing.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman said that Russia is forced to take steps to "hedge against risks" and protect national interests in light of US policies.