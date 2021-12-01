UrduPoint.com

Russia In No Hurry With Conclusions On AUKUS Partnership - Ulyanov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:45 PM

Russia in No Hurry With Conclusions on AUKUS Partnership - Ulyanov

Russia is in no hurry to draw conclusion regarding the Australia-United States-United Kingdom (AUKUS) partnership, but is concerned that a challenge to nuclear nonproliferation has been thrown in, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is in no hurry to draw conclusion regarding the Australia-United States-United Kingdom (AUKUS) partnership, but is concerned that a challenge to nuclear nonproliferation has been thrown in, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

Ulyanov said that the international community needs to understand how the creation of AUKUS relates to Australia's commitments to the South Pacific Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone.

"So far we do not have this clarity. We do not seek to stigmatize anyone without understanding it. We want to get more clarity, more information, and then we will draw our conclusions.

And our position will probably evolve as more information is received," Ulyanov said.

Ulyanov pointed out to the existence of certain risks and noted it is up to the AUKUS parties to dispel concerns by providing requisite information.

"When we receive it, we will judge," he said. "We are not rushing to conclusions, yet we express serious concern: a certain nuclear non-proliferation regime has been challenged, and we need to make sure that it does not entail serious negative consequences. Information is needed for this. A certain precedent is being created. We are talking about a non-nuclear state."

Related Topics

Australia Russia Nuclear Vienna

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkish ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkish president

4 minutes ago
 EU's CDC Recommends Prioritizing High-Risk Childre ..

EU's CDC Recommends Prioritizing High-Risk Children Aged 5 to 11 for COVID-19 Sh ..

4 minutes ago
 Addis Ababa Regains Control of Historic Northern C ..

Addis Ababa Regains Control of Historic Northern City of Lalibela - Prime Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Expands National Space Council to Discuss Cl ..

Biden Expands National Space Council to Discuss Climate Change, Education - Orde ..

23 minutes ago
 Refusal of AUKUS Partners to Provide Data on Proje ..

Refusal of AUKUS Partners to Provide Data on Project Not Normal - Russian Envoy

24 minutes ago
 WHO Says No Data Yet on Deaths Related to Omicron ..

WHO Says No Data Yet on Deaths Related to Omicron Coronavirus Strain

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.