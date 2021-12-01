Russia in No Hurry With Conclusions on AUKUS Partnership - Ulyanov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is in no hurry to draw conclusion regarding the Australia-United States-United Kingdom (AUKUS) partnership, but is concerned that a challenge to nuclear nonproliferation has been thrown in, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

Ulyanov said that the international community needs to understand how the creation of AUKUS relates to Australia's commitments to the South Pacific Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone.

"So far we do not have this clarity. We do not seek to stigmatize anyone without understanding it. We want to get more clarity, more information, and then we will draw our conclusions.

And our position will probably evolve as more information is received," Ulyanov said.

Ulyanov pointed out to the existence of certain risks and noted it is up to the AUKUS parties to dispel concerns by providing requisite information.

"When we receive it, we will judge," he said. "We are not rushing to conclusions, yet we express serious concern: a certain nuclear non-proliferation regime has been challenged, and we need to make sure that it does not entail serious negative consequences. Information is needed for this. A certain precedent is being created. We are talking about a non-nuclear state."