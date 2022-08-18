UrduPoint.com

Russia In 'Serious Dialogue' With IAEA, UN On Visit To Zaporizhzhia NPP - Foreign Ministry

Russia in 'Serious Dialogue' With IAEA, UN on Visit to Zaporizhzhia NPP - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russia is involved in a deep dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN Secretariat to make sure that IAEA is able to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Vishnevetsky said on Wednesday.

"I will explain right now, during these very days, Russia is involved in some very serious dialogue with the IAEA and the UN Secretariat in order to ensure that a delegation of the IAEA headed by Director General Grossi, so that the delegation could visit the Zaporizhzhia power plant and ensure safeguards actions in line with its mandate, and we're very interested in that happening and we already said that that was practically organized," Vishnevetsky said during a debate in the United Nations.

