Russia in Talks on Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries With Turkey, Many Other Nations - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is discussing coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V deliveries and production with many foreign nations, including Turkey, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca did not confirm that his country had turned down the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, as earlier reported, saying that it was a misunderstanding.

Negotiations are ongoing on "the possibility to study, purchase and produce the Sputnik V vaccine on the territory of the Republic of Turkey", according to Gintsburg.

"RDIF is currently engaged in highly successful similar negotiations with several dozens of countries across the globe, with the participation of our institute, the institute that developed the vaccine. The negotiations are in different phases. Experimental production has been launched in some countries, while phase three clinical trials are conducted in other countries," Gintsburg said, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.