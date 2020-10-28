Russia in Talks to Join Gas Infrastructure Projects in Republika Srpska - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian companies are interested in the industrial potential of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska and are in talks to join its gas infrastructure development projects, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Glas Srpske newspaper in an interview.

"It is no secret that a significant part of [Russia's] practical cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina is [joint projects with] Republika Srpska. Our entrepreneurs are interested in the industrial potential of Republika Srpska.

A possibility of Russian [companies] joining gas infrastructure development projects is being discussed," Lavrov said.

The minister noted that such cooperation "is not directed against anyone."

According to Lavrov, Russia has close historical and cultural ties with Republika Srpska and appreciates "the truly fraternal understanding that has been established between us."

The country intends to build on these relations, the diplomat added.