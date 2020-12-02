UrduPoint.com
Russia In Talks With Int'l Covid Vaccine Initiative On Use Of Sputnik V- Ministry Official

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russia in Talks With Int'l Covid Vaccine Initiative on Use of Sputnik V- Ministry Official

Russia is in contact with international initiatives on the coronavirus vaccine development and is looking forward to deepening this cooperation, given that Global Vaccine Alliance has a goal of more than 2 billion doses," an official with the Russian Health Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia is in contact with international initiatives on the coronavirus vaccine development and is looking forward to deepening this cooperation, given that Global Vaccine Alliance has a goal of more than 2 billion doses," an official with the Russian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation welcomes different international efforts and different associations aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, including ACT-A and COVAX initiative. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has been invited as a member of ACT-A facilitation council, and we are happy to work with other countries on that direction. We are in contact with our colleagues from Global Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF. Taking into account that more than 2 billion doses is needed, we are looking forward to enlarge our cooperation with Global Vaccine Alliance," an official from the Russian health ministry said.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, confirmed discussions with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

"I think, we need to make sure and UN needs to oversee some of those efforts through UNICEF joint programs ... to ensure that decisions by Gavi and CEPI are not political. And it's in the interest of the world to make sure that is the case. So maybe UN can discuss different oversight measures to ensure that this indeed is the case, as definitely right now some countries are sort of stronger involved in CEPI and Gavi, and I think, if other countries feel that CEPI and Gavi are neutral, non-biased initiatives then definitely the number of countries supporting CEPI and Gavi will grow," Dmitriev said.

